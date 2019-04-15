Food & Drink

Craving more Game of Thrones? GOT-themed food available at Shake Shack

Did you catch the first episode of Game of Thrones Season 8 Sunday night?

If you're craving more, you can indulge in Game of Thrones-themed dishes at Shake Shack.

The Dracarys Burger is a double Monterey Jack cheeseburger sourced from the finest head of cattle Seven Kingdoms has to offer. It's topped with bacon, and a fiery Shack Sauce. But a word of warning, it could be too hot for non-Targaryens!

SEE ALSO: Official 'Game of Thrones' Oreos and beer are coming!

You can also cool off with the Dragonglass Shake. The custard shake is frozen with packed snow harvested beyond the Wall and hand churned by members of the Night Watch.

The items are around for a limited time. The burger is $10.99 and the shake is $6.49. Check your area locations for participation.

Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!

RELATED: HBO Go and Hulu experience outage ahead of Game of Thrones premiere
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfoodrestaurantshake shackhboburgers
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Show More
NJ stores pull controversial black dolls designed for abuse
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
2 men shot outside Mantua bar
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
More TOP STORIES News