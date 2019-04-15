Craving more Game of Thrones? GOT-themed food available at Shake Shack

Did you catch the first episode of Game of Thrones Season 8 Sunday night?If you're craving more, you can indulge in Game of Thrones-themed dishes at Shake Shack.The Dracarys Burger is a double Monterey Jack cheeseburger sourced from the finest head of cattle Seven Kingdoms has to offer. It's topped with bacon, and a fiery Shack Sauce. But a word of warning, it could be too hot for non-Targaryens!You can also cool off with the Dragonglass Shake. The custard shake is frozen with packed snow harvested beyond the Wall and hand churned by members of the Night Watch.The items are around for a limited time. The burger is $10.99 and the shake is $6.49. Check your area locations for participation.