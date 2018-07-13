U.S. & WORLD

'Do not eat this cereal': CDC links Honey Smacks, salmonella

EMBED </>More Videos

CDC links Honey Smacks, salmonella. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on July 13, 2018. (WPVI)

ATLANTA --
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a popular Kellogg's cereal has been linked to a salmonella outbreak that has infected 100 people in 33 states.

The CDC announced Thursday that customers should avoid Honey Smacks, tweeting, "Do not eat this cereal." The agency says it found salmonella in samples of Honey Smacks, which has been subject to a voluntary recall by Kellogg since mid-June.


It says that regardless of expiration date, the cereal should be thrown away or returned to a retailer for a refund.

The CDC says at least 30 of the people infected in the outbreak have been hospitalized. It says most people infected with salmonella develop a fever, cramps or diarrhea within 12 to 72 hours of being exposed to the bacteria.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodu.s. & worldcerealsalmonellafoodcdc
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Honey Smacks cereal recalled for possible salmonella
U.S. & WORLD
Facebook removes 652 accounts linked to Russia, Iran
What Cohen's plea, Manafort's verdict mean for Trump
Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen pleads guilty in hush-money scheme
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Arkansas mom dies in crash, toddler and infant sons survive for 3 days
More u.s. & world
FOOD & DRINK
Breakfast and brunch spot Cafe Lift opens its doors in Narberth
Glory Beer Bar & Kitchen now open in Old City
It's a date: Treat yourself at Philadelphia's 5 priciest steakhouses
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Chipotle to retrain all workers after restaurant illnesses
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Administration looking into fatal police-involved shooting
Lawncrest church damaged by fire
Bensalem details school safety plans ahead of upcoming academic year
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Colorado man told of murder charges as wife's father sobs
2 more suspects arrested in shooting of Camden detectives
Allentown priest accused of groping teen, sending nude pics
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy Today, Isolated Downpours Tonight
Show More
Man charged with groping 2 teens in Target store
Mother reacts after son, 15, shot by 14-year-old in West Philly
Arkansas mom dies in crash, toddler and infant sons survive for 3 days
Witness: Drug overdose may have caused crash in Wilmington
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
More News