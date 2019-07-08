Chick-fil-A offers free food to celebrate Cow Appreciation Day

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5310647" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Controversial 'Save Chick-Fil-A' bill passes in Texas House.

Moooooooooove over! Chick-fil-A is issuing a cattle call to fill your stomach with chicken.The fast-food restaurant will be giving away free food Tuesday, but there is a catch: You have to wear a cow costume.Chick-fil-A said in a press release you can nab your free meal dressed from "head-to-hoof" or sporting any cow-spotted accessory.The offer begins when the restaurant opens and ends at 7 p.m. and is available at all Chick-fil-A locations.