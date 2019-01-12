U.S. & WORLD

FDA recalls Bauer's Candies due to possible exposure to Hepatitis A

The FDA has issued a recall notice for Bauer's Candies due to possible exposure to Hepatitis A.

The agency says a factory employee at the Kentucky based company tested positive for the highly contagious virus.

Individually wrapped marshmallow candies dipped in chocolate or caramel may have come in contact with the infected worker.

The candies were sold on the Bauer's website and through QVC.

The recall affects those purchased after November 14th.

