Food & Drink

Goldfish crackers to launch 2 veggie flavors

A staple snack food for kids is getting an upgrade.

Campbell is launching a line of veggie Goldfish crackers.

The plant-based snacks will come in two flavors, sweet carrot and cheesy tomato.



The crackers will also include ingredients sourced from real carrots and tomatoes.

The new flavors will hit grocery store shelves starting January 1st, and will be available nationwide by March.

According to research chefs at Campbell, the veggie Goldfish provide a way for parents to introduce more vegetables into their children's diets.
