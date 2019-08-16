Food & Drink

Has it gone too far? Spam jumps aboard pumpkin spice train

Fall is almost here and so is everything pumpkin spice.

Starting September 23, customers can purchase limited-edition Spam Pumpkin Spice from Walmart and Spam's online stores.

A spokesperson for Hormel Foods said there's actually no pumpkin in the pork. It's mixed with Cinnamon, clove, allspice, and nutmeg. Spam recommends pairing the sweetmeat with waffles or baking it into cornbread.

This announcement of a new Spam creation comes on the heels of reports that coffee chains Starbucks and Dunkin' are prepared to launch their pumpkin spice specialty drinks early this year with Starbuck making the pumpkin spice latte available on August 27, a day earlier than last year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinku.s. & worldpumpkin
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 arrested, 1 sought after police chase in Philadelphia
Police: 5 people shot in Logan
Watch multiple versions of Harper's walk-off grand slam again and again
Assault rifle recovered from home after Philadelphia standoff
New details about phone calls that led to surrender
Federal prosecutor blasts Krasner after Philadelphia shooting
Drive-by shooting in Philadelphia leaves 2 injured
Show More
Community works to heal after Philadelphia shooting
Who is Maurice Hill, the man accused of shooting 6 Philly cops?
Philadelphia officials seize nearly $1 million in fake phones
Officers seen carrying children to safety during dramatic standoff
Roofer dies after being electrocuted in North Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News