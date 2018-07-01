U.S. & WORLD

McDonald's to test out new Muffin Toppers breakfast item

McDonald's to test out new Muffin Toppers breakfast. Gray Hall reports during Action News at noon on July 1, 2018. (WPVI)

In an effort to revamp its morning menu, McDonald's is introducing a new item -- Muffin Toppers.

Think of a muffin, but without the bottom part.

The Muffin Toppers will be available in flavors such as double chocolate, blueberry and lemon poppy seed.

For now, McDonald's is testing the new menu item at its Baltimore locations.

After reaching an all-time high in January, McDonald's shares are down more than 10-percent.

