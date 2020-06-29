Food & Drink

Meet the pioneers behind the amazing dining on 13th Street

By Bethany Owings
Partners in life and business, Marcie Turney and Valerie Safran are a local lesbian couple known for revitalizing 13th Street in Midtown Village in Philadelphia from a once desolate avenue into the trendy area it is today.

And they aren't letting a pandemic stop them.

Philadelphia restaurant and bars got the green light for outdoor dining on in early June and the duo, who currently own nine restaurants and boutiques, most of them on 13th street, were among the first to serve customers.


The meals began with dining at Barbuzzo, the couple's Mediterranean Kitchen and Bar.

Marcie Turney and Valerie Safran | Barbuzzo | Instagram
110 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
