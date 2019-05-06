WATCH
Freebie Friday: Pride Parade, Big Apple Circus, ice cream and donuts
Here are your freebies being offered this Friday!
Bikers vandalize $30K rainbow crosswalk in Santa Fe LGBTQ community
PRIDE Month 2019 & Visit Philadelphia Sweepstakes
Mark Segal, Philadelphia's only Stonewall participant
3 men looking to throw a 'Straight Pride Parade' in Boston
Google Doodle honors LGBTQ Pride Month
Trump administration proposes to roll back transgender protections
Rainbow Disney Collection unveiled in celebration of Pride Month
House approves sweeping Equality Act to expand gay rights
Taiwan first country in Asia to approve same-sex marriage
Bud Light reveals rainbow bottle for Pride Month
BYU grad comes out during valedictorian speech
BYU valedictorian comes out during graduation speech
Qunify works to create spaces for LGBTQ community
BBQ business getting heat for selling LGBTQ shirts
United Methodists edge toward breakup over LGBT policies
LDS Church repeals controversial LGBTQ rules
N.J. law to require schools to teach LGBT history in class
Couple working with Mattel on Barbie same-sex wedding set
