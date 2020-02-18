Visit Philly compiled a list of 28 of their favorite black-owned restaurants for soul food, dessert and more.
Jeannette Reyes was happy to dive into the menu options at five of those places, making stops at restaurants all over the region.
Check out Visit Philly's entire list at here.
Baby Buns at the Bourse | The Bourse
111 S Independence Mall E, Philadelphia, Pa. 19106
609-200-2301
Green Soul | Facebook
1410 Mount Vernon Street, Philadelphia, Pa.19130
215-660-9600
Bookers Restaurant & Bar | Facebook
5021 Baltimore Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19143
215-883-0960
Tastie's
1214 N. 52nd Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19131
215-477-0281
Miss Tootsie's |Facebook
1312 South St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19147
215-731-9045
Must-Visit Black-Owned Restaurants for black history month and all year round
