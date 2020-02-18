Food & Drink

Must-Visit Black-Owned Restaurants for black history month and all year round

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
Visit Philly compiled a list of 28 of their favorite black-owned restaurants for soul food, dessert and more.

Jeannette Reyes was happy to dive into the menu options at five of those places, making stops at restaurants all over the region.

Check out Visit Philly's entire list at here.

Baby Buns at the Bourse | The Bourse
111 S Independence Mall E, Philadelphia, Pa. 19106
609-200-2301

Green Soul | Facebook
1410 Mount Vernon Street, Philadelphia, Pa.19130
215-660-9600

Bookers Restaurant & Bar | Facebook
5021 Baltimore Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19143
215-883-0960

Tastie's
1214 N. 52nd Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19131
215-477-0281

Miss Tootsie's |Facebook
1312 South St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19147
215-731-9045
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfyi soul foodfyi phillyfoodblack historyblack history month
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE NOW: Installation of Philadelphia Archbishop Nelson Perez
Police: Man shot, killed self in Center City barricade situation
Investigators say abducted 6-year-old SC girl died from asphyxiation
Jury returns split verdict in trial of fmr. Temple University frat president
Suspect arrested in South Philly stabbing near Chickie's & Pete's
School issues warning after child dies from flu complications
4 people injured, 2 critically, after house fire in Fox Chase
Show More
Museum's Rembrandt knockoff turns out to be the real thing
Suspect in killing of Amie Harwick described as 'stalker'
Del. delivery driver charged with raping teenager
Philly-bound flight makes emergency landing after 'pop' noise
2 shot in head during Kensington home invasion: Police
More TOP STORIES News