Food & Drink

National French Fry Day freebies and deals

Saturday is National French Fry Day and that means freebies and deals on one of America's favorite side dishes at restaurants nearby and across the country.

BurgerFi: Get a $1 Regular Hand Cut Fries on Saturday.



Burger King: Get a $1 large French fries using the BK App.

Chickie's & Pete's: $1 Crabfries from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. at full service locations. All proceeds will be donated to the FOP Survivors Fund.



McDonald's: Free medium fries with Uber Eats delivery.



PDQ: The restaurant chain is giving away free fries for year to one winner through their Instagram account, where you can find the rules. Contest ends 9 a.m. Saturday.



Shake Shack: Through the end of July, you can win an exclusive Shack hat and a $25 gift card through their Instagram #SummerFryday contest.



Sheetz: Free Fryz when you order through the Sheetz app.

Wendy's: Get a free small fry and drink with a premium sandwich purchase or a $1 off a large fries through the Wendy's App.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkentertainmentfoodfree foodfree stuffconsumer
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police ID pregnant woman, 9-year-old son killed in flash flooding
Married couple attacked inside their Spring Garden apartment
Man climbs to top of blast furnace at Bethlehem SteelStacks
LIVE: Millions in line of punishing rain from TS Barry
Police: Driver hit pedestrians, SUV outside Thomas Jefferson Hospital
Car thief dies after being beaten by crowd: Police
Flames shoot up from manhole in Old City
Show More
2 shot in car in Easton, Pa.
Man critically injured in Wilmington shooting
Demonstrators decry U.S. immigration detention camps
AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Hot
Delaware teacher arrested for sexual contact with 3 students
More TOP STORIES News