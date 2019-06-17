Non-alcoholic 'wine water' available in the U.S.

Non-alcoholic "wine water" is now available in the United States.It is water that tastes like cabernet and chardonnay.It's called O.Vine, and is the brainchild of an Israeli company.They use the grape skin and seeds left over from the wine-making process.It would normally go to waste, but they say it contains the same antioxidants found in wine.They say it's perfect for people who can't or don't drink alcohol, and people who don't drink water.