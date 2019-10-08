halloween

Someone call Ghostbusters! Pennsylvania Italian restaurant wins Halloween with ghostly decorations

By Scottie Andrew, CNN
MONONGAHELA, Pennsylvania -- An unassuming Italian restaurant in Pennsylvania has a ghost problem. So bad, in fact, that the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man lumbered over from New York to claim it as his castle.

Could this be a job for the Ghostbusters?

Fooled ya. These "ghosts" are merely a Halloween costume for Angelo's II, an Italian restaurant in the small town of Monongahela south of Pittsburgh.

They sure look spooky, though. Spindly green tentacles from an unseen monster spill out of its windows, scaring spaghetti-slurpers inside. And the giant marshmallow monster sits atop the roof, surveying the small town like a king peering at his kingdom.

Kids are loving it. One parent said his child made him drive around the building 15 times!

The restaurant takes holiday decorating very seriously. During Christmas, an oversized Santa peeps from the roof and the facade turns into an evergreen tree. But this ode to "Ghostbusters" might trump Christmas.

Luckily for diners, there haven't been any signs of Zuul or Slimer on premises.

