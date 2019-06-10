Food & Drink

Ranch dressing disguised as frosting helping kids to eat their greens

If you struggle to get your kids to eat their greens, perhaps you might interest them in a new product that just might get their attention.

It's ranch dressing, dressed up in a frosting squeeze bottle.

About 63-percent of parents admit to lying to their kids to eat their veggies.

Recent studies have found that ranch is the most popular dressing in the United States, and kids will eat anything with frosting.

There's even a hashtag to go along with the product: #LieLikeAParent.
