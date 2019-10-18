Food & Drink

Samuel Adams beer illegal in 15 states due to high alcohol content

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Samuel Adams' Halloween brew is scary good. So good - it's illegal in several states because of its frighteningly high alcohol content.

The beer, which is called Utopias, is 28% alcohol by volume. By comparison, a regular Sam Adams lager has an alcohol content of just 5%.



Because of the high alcohol content, Utopias is banned 15 states - including Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Utah, Vermont and West Virginia.

But don't worry, the hard-to-find brew is legal in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.



According to Forbes, this is Samuel Adams 11th batch of the Utopias line, which they'e been offering in limited release since 2002.

The Halloween beer's price tag is pretty scary too.

Only 100 casks were made and the suggested retail price is $210 per bottle.
