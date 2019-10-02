Business

Yuengling partners with Hershey's for new chocolate porter beer

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pottsville, Pennsylvania-based Yuengling says they are partnering with Hershey's for a new chocolate porter beer.

Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter will be available on draft only, in select markets, while supplies last, starting mid-October 2019.



The 4.7% ABV brew combines Yuengling's nearly 200-year old Dark Brewed Porter recipe, with caramel and dark roasted malts, along with a blend of Hershey's chocolate.

"Bringing together over 300 years of craft and experience is quite rare in 2019; however, that's exactly what we did bringing together the Yuengling brewing masters with the chocolate-making expertise of Hershey. This Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter is sure to surprise and delight the chocolate fans and the avid beer-lovers among us," said Ernie Savo, Senior Director, Global Licensing and Business Development, The Hershey Company.

Yuengling says the beer pairs well with everything from barbequed and smoked meats, to cheeses and desserts.

