Three new Philly spots for coffee, beer and wine

Cogito Coffee North America is a coffee roaster/wholesaler/retailer based in Croatia. Their first U.S. location just opened in Midtown Village and serves a full menu of coffee drinks as well as pastries and sandwiches.
Le Caveau is a new wine bar located just upstairs from the Good King Tavern that focuses on 'natural wines'.
Upstairs from Di Bruno Brothers' Chestnut Street location is Alimentari, their first foray into dining. The location serves lunch and dinner items featuring ingredients you can find in their market.
Cogito Coffee North America | Facebook | Instagram
105 S. 12th Street (between Sansom & Chestnut), Philadelphia, PA 19107
Le Caveau (The Good King Tavern) | Facebook | Instagram
614 S. 7th Street,
Philadelphia, PA 19147
215-625-3700
Alimentari (Di Bruno Brothers) | Facebook
1730 Chestnut Street, 2nd Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19103
267-764-5143