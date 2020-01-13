Food & Drink

Three new Philly spots for coffee, beer and wine

By Natalie Jason
Check out these three new spots in Philly for sipping and more: a great new European coffeehouse, a great new wine bar, and another wine bar that's so much more - a new dining entry from a decades-old gourmet market.

Cogito Coffee North America is a coffee roaster/wholesaler/retailer based in Croatia. Their first U.S. location just opened in Midtown Village and serves a full menu of coffee drinks as well as pastries and sandwiches.

Le Caveau is a new wine bar located just upstairs from the Good King Tavern that focuses on 'natural wines'.
Upstairs from Di Bruno Brothers' Chestnut Street location is Alimentari, their first foray into dining. The location serves lunch and dinner items featuring ingredients you can find in their market.

Chef Ashley James, Director of Culinary for Di Bruno Brothers



Cogito Coffee North America | Facebook | Instagram
105 S. 12th Street (between Sansom & Chestnut), Philadelphia, PA 19107

Le Caveau (The Good King Tavern) | Facebook | Instagram
614 S. 7th Street,
Philadelphia, PA 19147
215-625-3700

Alimentari (Di Bruno Brothers) | Facebook
1730 Chestnut Street, 2nd Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19103
267-764-5143
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkcenter city philadelphiafyi phillyfyi drinksfyi food
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen possibly connected to foster mom's death, missing people: Police
House votes to send Trump impeachment to Senate for trial
Man charged with stabbing ex-girlfriend to death in front of son
Chester Co. ballet instructor convicted for molesting student
Philadelphia teen leads police to body in Olney trash can
Eagles legend Harold Carmichael selected to Hall of Fame
Fmr. Drexel professor spent federal grants at strip clubs: Prosecutors
Show More
Penn State football coach, players named in hazing lawsuit
FACT CHECK: Claims from Trump rally, Democratic debate
'Jeopardy! GOAT' trio react to the end of tournament
School expels student for wearing rainbow shirt, family says
Biometric screenings coming to Philadelphia airport
More TOP STORIES News