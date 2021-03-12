St. Patrick's Day

Top 6: Celebrating St. Patrick's Day in Philadelphia

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We may have missed the Irish holiday in 2020, but this year I'm going to show you how to make up for it. Here are my picks for a safe and happy St Patrick's Day celebration.

At Village Whiskey in Center City it's all about the special lamb burger of the month topped with Guinness mustard, butter pickles, Jameson flavored onions, Dubliner cheddar, and well, you guessed it, more Jameson in their specialty cocktails.

Celebration returns to the Main Line in Downtown Ardmore at John Henry's Pub. It's all about tradition with ham and cabbage, potato soup, fish and chips, and a special show with Irish dancers.

You don't need a pot of gold to feel like you hit the jackpot, just head to P'unk Burger in South Philadelphia for a special fried pickle loaded, sauerkraut covered burger and a Lucky Charms milkshake.

At Evil Genius Beer Company in Fishtown, it keeps getting sweeter with Lucky Charms and Skittles infused beer, a St. Patty's themed quizzo, and the cutest doggie mascot that you ever did see.

At Finn McCool's in Center City it's all about the green beer, which by the way you can add edible glitter to! There's also ample outdoor seating, or you can take some Irish themed snacks to go.

Jerry's Bar in Northern Liberties has reopened after four months, and they're ready to party with a huge St Patrick's Day brunch. Their prosecco is on tap, and they garnish dishes with four leaf clovers...so what could be better? Well, I guess the 16 ounce steak and eggs, the shepherd's pie pierogis, the Bailey's French toast, and the Irish coffee topped with Lucky Charms marshmallows to wash it down.
