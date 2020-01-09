Food & Drink

Top 6 Diners: Red Lion Diner in Southampton Township, Burlington County

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We are counting down the top local diners thanks to your votes!

In the video above, Jessica Boyington brings you the diner at the number 5 spot: the Red Lion Diner in Burlington County.

Top 6 Diners:
1. ?
2. ?
3. ?
4. ?
5. Red Lion Diner in Southampton Township, Burlington County
6. Daddypops in Hatboro, Montgomery County

Tune in every Thursday on Action News Mornings beginning at 4 a.m. to see the next diner on the list and which one came in at number 1.
