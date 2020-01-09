Top 6 Diners: Red Lion Diner in Southampton Township, Burlington County

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We are counting down the top local diners thanks to your votes!In the video above, Jessica Boyington brings you the diner at the number 5 spot: the Red Lion Diner in Burlington County.Top 6 Diners:1. ?2. ?3. ?4. ?5. Red Lion Diner in Southampton Township, Burlington County6. Daddypops in Hatboro, Montgomery County