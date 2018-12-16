FOOD & DRINK

Try this $500 brownie covered in gold

Chef Jason Harley, owner of Baby J's Burgers, has a brownie you can buy for $500. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (WPVI) --
How much would you pay for a brownie? Chef Jason Harley, owner of Baby J's Burgers in California, has one you can buy for $500.

In 2016, Harley debuted his $100 doughnut covered in 24-karat gold at his doughnut shop Birdies in downtown L.A.

What makes this brownie so expensive? It's made with a Johnnie Walker Blue Label glaze and covered in gold leaf.

It's also served in a humidor with a Monte Cristo cigar on the side.

