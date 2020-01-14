Food & Drink

Wawa among America's new favorite restaurants

Gone are the days of stale gas station hot dogs.

Convenience stores and gas stations are upping their food game, and people are taking notice.

Chains like Wawa and Sheetz offer meal kits, salads, keto snacks, kombucha and espressos.

This broader range of food options is noticeably drawing customers.

The National Association of Convenience Stores says over the past decade, convenience chains have increased sales inside their stores by an estimated 30-percent.

Since the year 2000, the number of convenience stores in the United States has grown by 28-percent.

Seven-Eleven is the largest of these chains with more than 9,000 outposts.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkrestaurantwawa
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
House explosion reported in Bucks County
Woman stabbed to death inside Southwest Philadelphia home
1 dead following head-on crash in Sewell, New Jersey
Bensalem student honored for saving classmate's life
80-year-old woman dies following violent crash in Bucks County
Utah man gets locked inside 24-Hour Fitness
AccuWeather: Few Scattered Showers
Show More
Ex-76er T.J. McConnell's mic'd up comments bring fun to Philly loss
Bizarre Ending: Bruins overskate the puck, Flyers win
Dover confirms Upper Darby police captain as new chief
NJ lawmakers pass ban on flavored vaping products
Family Feud contestant gets $10k of Popeyes after wrong answer
More TOP STORIES News