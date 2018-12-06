FOOD & DRINK

Wawa celebrates launch of limited-edition winter beer

Wawa celebrates launch of limited-edition winter beer. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on December 6, 2018.

CHADDS FORD, Pa. (WPVI) --
Wawa celebrated the launch of its limited-edition Winter Reserve Coffee Stout Thursday in Delaware County.

Along with the 2SP Brewing Company, Wawa hosted a tapping event at its store in the 700 block of Naamans Road in Chadds Ford.

Fifty cases of the new beer were available to purchase at the event.

The stout was made using Wawa's winter blend coffee and features hints of oatmeal.

The beer will officially be available for purchase next week.

