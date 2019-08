EMBED >More News Videos Wawa officially submitted the top bid for a liquor license in Philadelphia and Delaware County as reported by Christie Ileto during Action News at 11 on April 1, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Food and Wine Magazine has named Wawa the best regional fast food restaurant in Pennsylvania.It was up against Sheetz, Turkey Hill and GetGo.The magazine cited the popularity of Wawa's hoagies and coffee.It also says the company's no-franchise policy, means customers get the same quality at each location.