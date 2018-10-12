U.S. & WORLD

Wisconsin brewery debuts candy corn beer

EMBED </>More Videos

Candy corn beer at Wisconsin brewery. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on October 12, 2018.

There's a unique twist on a popular Halloween treat.

The Westallion Brewing Company in West Allis, Wisconsin debuted a candy corn beer just for the fall.

But is it a trick or a treat?

Thy say the beer is based on a typical cream ale, with malts and sugars.

A house-made candy corn flavoring is also mixed in.

It'll be on the tap at the brewery through the end of October.

