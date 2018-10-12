Wisconsin brewery debuts candy corn beer

There's a unique twist on a popular Halloween treat.
The Westallion Brewing Company in West Allis, Wisconsin debuted a candy corn beer just for the fall.
But is it a trick or a treat?
Thy say the beer is based on a typical cream ale, with malts and sugars.
A house-made candy corn flavoring is also mixed in.
It'll be on the tap at the brewery through the end of October.
