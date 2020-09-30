beer

Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter available through Valentine's Day

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Back by popular demand!

Yuengling and Hershey's are teaming up to release a chocolate porter beer for the second straight year.


This is the first year it is available in bottles, as well as on draft.

"Last year we were overwhelmed by the excitement and passion expressed by our fans for our first-ever collaboration beer," said Jennifer Yuengling, Vice President of Operations and 6th Generation Brewer, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. in a statement. "We heard our fans and saw consumers, near and far, scrambling to get their hands on a taste of Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter. So, in keeping with our 191-year tradition of listening to our loyal fans, we decided to release our Chocolate Porter across our entire footprint and in bottles for even more consumers 21+ to enjoy."

Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter combines Yuengling's nearly 200-year old Dark Brewed Porter recipe with the taste of Hershey's chocolate.


"We're happy to work with Yuengling to expand the availability of the chocolate porter and, better yet the Yuengling Hershey's chocolate porter is available in bottles for the first time. Now our fans will be able to enjoy this one-of-a-kind beer collaboration in the comfort of their homes," said Ernie Savo, senior director global licensing, The Hershey Company.

The porter beer from the two Pennsylvania companies is available now through Valentine's Day.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkpennsylvaniahersheybeerchocolate
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BEER
Beer shortage? Blame change in consumption habits
'Black Is Beautiful' beer supports Philly historic site
Philly business offers fun pop-up concept: comfort food and cans of beer
Music star Brad Paisley supports unity happy hour
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fact check: Trump, Biden's 1st presidential debate
President Trump calls out Philadelphia during first debate
Post-debate poll: Who won the night, Biden or Trump?
5 people shot on a front porch in Logan
AccuWeather: Rain Ending, Breezy and Cooler Today
Estranged father held for trial on kidnapping charges
Video captures women vandalizing memorial for fallen police officer
Show More
Firefighters rescue person from Willingboro fire
Singer Helen Reddy, known for 'I Am Woman,' dies at 78
La Salle cutting 7 sports to 'better align' with conference
Swimmer dies after being pulled from ocean in South Jersey
Mizpah Volunteer Fire Company shut down due to criminal investigation
More TOP STORIES News