Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter available through Valentine's Day

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Back by popular demand!Yuengling and Hershey's are teaming up to release a chocolate porter beer for the second straight year.This is the first year it is available in bottles, as well as on draft."Last year we were overwhelmed by the excitement and passion expressed by our fans for our first-ever collaboration beer," said Jennifer Yuengling, Vice President of Operations and 6th Generation Brewer, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. in a statement. "We heard our fans and saw consumers, near and far, scrambling to get their hands on a taste of Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter. So, in keeping with our 191-year tradition of listening to our loyal fans, we decided to release our Chocolate Porter across our entire footprint and in bottles for even more consumers 21+ to enjoy."Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter combines Yuengling's nearly 200-year old Dark Brewed Porter recipe with the taste of Hershey's chocolate."We're happy to work with Yuengling to expand the availability of the chocolate porter and, better yet the Yuengling Hershey's chocolate porter is available in bottles for the first time. Now our fans will be able to enjoy this one-of-a-kind beer collaboration in the comfort of their homes," said Ernie Savo, senior director global licensing, The Hershey Company.The porter beer from the two Pennsylvania companies is available now through Valentine's Day.