Disasters & Accidents

Forest fire in Burlington Co. grows to more than 1000 acres

WASHINGTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A forest fire in Burlington County has grown to more than 1,000 acres, forcing a road closure and voluntary evacuations.

The fire was reported just after 2 p.m. Saturday in Washington Township.

Video from the Action Cam showed a large plume of smoke rising from the area.

Authorities have shut down a six mile stretch of Route 72 as they work to get the fire under control.

There are voluntary evacuations in the nearby town of Chatsworth.

Officials say this blaze did not began as a controlled burn as earlier reported.

There was no word as to what did spark the flames.
