Former PennDOT official pleads guilty to taking bribes

EMBED </>More Videos

Former PennDOT official pleads guilty to taking bribes. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News at 4:30 a.m. on January 23, 2019.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WPVI) --
A former official with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has pleaded guilty to soliciting and accepting bribes.

State Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday a judge has sentenced 53-year-old Nicholas Martino, of Norristown, to 9 to 23 months on house arrest and ordered him to pay $10,000.

Authorities say Martino accepted payments from a PennDOT contractor in return for continued work with the agency.

The state attorney general's office says Martino maintained the contractor's existing state agreements even though the contractor didn't perform the work.

Officials have not identified the contractor.

Shapiro says Martino "played with taxpayer money in order to get a payout for himself."

His case is part of a long-running state investigation into fraud in PennDOT's southeastern regional office involving more than 10 employees.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newspenndotbriberyattorney general
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Active shooter incident reported in Salem, New Jersey
Meek Mill, Jay-Z announce start of criminal justice reform effort
Boys' epic dance battle at Sixers game goes viral
Nurse arrested in sexual assault of incapacitated woman
3 injured in West Oak Lane fire
South Philly emergency market opens for federal workers
Sexual predator sentenced to 401 years-to-life for rape, kidnapping, and child molestation
3-year-old boy goes missing from grandma's house in NC
Show More
City asks residents to help stop 'short dumping'
Dashcam video captures scary moment for Wisconsin officer
Gandolfini's son to play young Tony Soprano in new film
Penn State center for research on fraternities, sororities planned
Beer garden, Shake Shack opening at Citizens Bank Park
More News