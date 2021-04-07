Former Bucks County police officer accused of sexual abuse while working as D.A.R.E officer

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A former Bucks County police officer is facing charges after authorities say he sexually abused four teens while he worked as a D.A.R.E officer, officials said.Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub will announce the charges on Wednesday against former Warminster Township Police Officer James Carey.According to authorities, Carey is accused of sexually abusing four teen boys while he worked as a D.A.R.E. officer two decades ago.This arrest follows a lengthy investigation by Bucks County Detectives and an inquiry by a Bucks County Investigating Grand Jury.A news conference is scheduled for Wednesday at 2 p.m.