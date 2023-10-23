Philadelphia 'True Crime Trolley Tour' is a psychological thriller, great fun for Halloween

Dubbed Bad Things Happen in Philly, the true crime trolley tour tells the story of some of the city's most infamous serial killers.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Dubbed Bad Things Happen in Philly, the true crime trolley tour starts and ends at Craft Hall on Delaware Avenue.

The first stop is Washington Square, a former potter's field, first for African Americans and then for Patriot soldiers in the Revolutionary War.

As you pass Ben Franklin's grave, City Hall, Logan Square (which used to house gallows for public executions), The Penitentiary and the Whispering Wall at Fairmount Park, you'll hear stories of some of the city's most infamous serial killers.

The tour, led by Founding Footsteps Founder Tours Tim McAleer, includes video clips so you can actually hear from a number of convicted murderers.

Live musicians offer a Halloween-themed singalong break from the horror and gore, and it's BYOB.

On the tour, McAleer offers a different way to learn about some of Philadelphia's most disturbing true crimes.

The Bad Things Happen in Philly trolley tour lasts just under 2 hours, and it's one of 6 experiences McAleer offers, including the uber-popular Christmas lights tour.

He plans to launch a mob history tour in February.

Founding Footsteps: Bad Things Happen in Philly Trolley Tour | Facebook | Instagram

302 Arch St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19106