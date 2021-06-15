Pets & Animals

New Jersey teen saves little sister from wild fox attack

By
EMBED <>More Videos

NJ teen hailed a hero for saving little sister from wild fox attack

JACKSON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- An Ocean County, New Jersey teen is being hailed a hero for his actions following an encounter with a wild fox.

According to officials, the fox attacked three people, including at least one four-year-old girl, over the weekend.

"I feel bad for the little girl, obviously, and the fox was probably scared too, you know?," said Nikolette Rizzo.

Wildlife experts say healthy foxes are very rarely aggressive toward humans so this occurrence is rare.

Foxes have been known to carry rabies, so Matthew Nielsen's actions to protect his sister against the fox were nothing short of heroic.

The fox attacked the girl, latching itself onto her leg.

"I grabbed it, punched it off of her, and slammed it. I don't remember that honestly," Nielsen said.

For the child's mom, it was a nightmare combined with a moment of pride.

"I was scared in the moment for sure, and I am unbelievably proud of my son. He acted quicker than I could even get out of the house," said Talia Nielsen.



The fox was eventually trapped in a clothes hamper before officials came to collect it.

The little girl is doing OK. Rabies shots were administered as a precaution.

Given the rare nature of these attacks, it's stunned residents who come into contact with wildlife more often than not.

"We hear of coyotes, foxes all the time but actually being attacked? I haven't really heard many stories so that's really unfortunate to hear," said Laura Garbowski.

Rabies tests are pending on the fox.

Police say if you see a fox or any wildlife acting out of the norm, call them immediately.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsocean countyrabiesheronew jersey newsanimal attack
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News