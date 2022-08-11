Former NFL RB Frank Gore faces simple assault charge in Atlantic City

A simple assault charge means either bodily injury was caused, or bodily injury was threatened.

A police investigation resulted in the charge against Gore, the NFL's No. 3 all-time rusher with 16,000 yards.

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey -- Former NFL running back Frank Gore is facing a simple assault charge linked to an alleged incident of domestic violence in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

According to a news release by the Atlantic City Police Department, which was released Tuesday, officers responded to a call at the Tropicana Atlantic City on July 31 and found a 28-year-old woman speaking with hotel security. The woman "did not exhibit signs of injury" and no complaint was filed at the time.

A police investigation that followed, however, resulted in the charge against Gore, the NFL's No. 3 all-time rusher with 16,000 yards.

A simple assault charge means either bodily injury was caused, or bodily injury was threatened.

Gore, 39, was issued a police summons to answer the charge at a date in the future.

Former San Francisco 49ers running back Frank Gore watches from the sideline before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Nov. 21, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

TMZ, citing court documents, reported Wednesday that Gore grabbed the woman by the hair and then began "violently dragging her nude person" in a hallway on the 59th floor.

In June, Gore signed a one-day contract with the San Francisco 49ers to retire as a member of the franchise.

Only Pro Football Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith (18,355) and Walter Payton (16,726) have rushed for more yards than Gore.

Gore rushed for 653 yards in 15 games with the New York Jets in 2020, finishing his career with 19,985 yards from scrimmage and 99 total touchdowns in 241 games (218 starts) with the 49ers (2005-14), Indianapolis Colts (2015-17), Miami Dolphins (2018), Buffalo Bills (2019) and Jets.

Reuters contributed to this report.