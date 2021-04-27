Freeform's new psychological mystery thriller 'Cruel Summer' has fans hooked

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A brand new episode of Freeform's new psychological mystery thriller "Cruel Summer" airs Tuesday night at 10 p.m.
The show's twists and turns have fans hooked ahead of juicy new developments in this week's episode.
The show is produced by Jessica Biel and set in the 1990s.
"Cruel Summer" tells the story of two high school students: one is popular, the other is an outsider.
Each girl gets to tell their version of what happened when one of them goes missing.
"It's a show about two young girls who really have to learn how to not judge a book by its cover," says Olivia Holt. She plays Kate, the popular girl who disappears.
"Everything is not what it seems and I think that that's pretty much the most important theme of the show," adds Holt.
Chiara Aurelia is Jeanette, a sweet but awkward teen who ends up in a dark and twisted place.
"There are shifting perspectives," Aurelia says. "You're kind of following two girls in two different worlds with two drastically different experiences."
Of course, the actors were not alive when the show takes place in the early to mid-90s.
Cast members say they're discovering the music and the fashion and loving the high-waisted jeans.
New episodes of "Cruel Summer" can be watched on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on Freeform. It also streams on Hulu.
