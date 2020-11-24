Food & Drink

Alicia's Tuscan Turkey Frittata recipe

Use your turkey leftovers to make this delicious Italian dish.

Ingredients:
Leftover (cooked) turkey - cubed or in small pieces

6 Large Eggs
2 Tablespoons Cream or Milk
2 Tablespoons Olive Oil
1 bag of arugula
1 Vidalia or Yellow Onion - chopped or sliced
2 cans of cannellini beans - drained
Grated cheese - Parmigiano Reggiano or Pecorino Romano

Salt
Pepper

Directions:

Preheat the broiler.
Whisk the eggs, cream/milk, teaspoon salt and cracker pepper in a bowl to blend. Set aside.


Heat the olive oil in a pan on medium heat. Add the onion and let it cook down until it gets soft. I often put the lid on for this. Once the onions are soft, add the cannellini beans (drained and rinsed) to the pan. Let them soften for a minute or two and then add the turkey and the arugula. Put the lid back on until the arugula sautees down.

Pour the egg mixture over the top and cook for a few minutes until the eggs start to set. Sprinkle with cheese across the top.

Place lid back on and cook until the frittata is almost set but the top is still runny, about 2 minutes.

Place the skillet under the broiler.

Broil until the top is set and golden brown on top, about 5 minutes. Let the frittata stand 2 minutes.

Slice and enjoy!
