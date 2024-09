From behind bars to barbells, Delaware County man refuses to let his past define him

BROOKHAVEN BOROUGH, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Albert Pernsley is turning trials into triumphs. He's faced rejection at every turn after being released from prison in 2019.

But today, the Chester native is the proud owner of a thriving gym called Crown Me Fit in Brookhaven, Delaware County.

He's proving every set back can be a set up to success.

