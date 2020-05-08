Funeral service for fallen Philadelphia Police Sgt. James O'Connor

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6163341" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The casket carrying Sgt. James O'Connor arrives for his funeral service on May 8, 2020.

SWAT Corporal James O'Connor gave his life doing what he loved for 23 years, protecting and serving the City of Philadelphia.

It's a block filled with families and neighbors who are more like family too, usually a place with so much joy. Now in every window, signs display the badge number 8162

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Nearly two months after giving his life in the line of duty, a funeral service was held Friday morning for Philadelphia Police Sgt. James O'Connor IV.Fellow officers, wearing protective masks amid the coronavirus pandemic, saluted as his flag-draped casket was escorted into Our Lady of Calvary Church in Northeast Philadelphia.The funeral was delayed for weeks as the city dealt with the outbreak of the virus.His son, James O'Connor V, delivered a eulogy during the service, recognizing the impact of the pandemic. The few officers who were able to attend in-person maintained social distancing."This isn't the way we wanted to say goodbye to my father. It's just not fair. When the time is right, we'll give my father a proper send-off," said O'Connor V.Still, Sgt. O'Connor's son, who is also a Philadelphia police officer, remembered his father as a loving man who was dedicated to his family and the community he served for 23 years."Everyone knows my father was a Philadelphia police corporal, but he was much more than that. He was a son, a brother, a husband, father, son-in-law, grandfather, and a good friend to many," O'Connor V said."My dad was the kind of guy who would drop anything he was doing just to help someone," said O'Connor V.Sgt. O'Connor, 46, was a corporal at the time of his death, but was promoted to sergeant after his passing."Our lives, meaning my family's lives, will never be the same. I want my dad to be remembered for who he was, and how he touched each and every one of us," O'Connor V said. "Dad, I promise that I will take care of everything. You made me into the man I am today. You will be missed by so many and you will never be forgotten."Sgt. O'Connor was shot in the line of duty while trying to serve a warrant in the city's Frankford section on March 13.Three arrests have been made in connection with O'Connor's killing.A week after his killing, hundreds of police vehicles rode by the O'Connor home to pay their respects."He gave his life for this city and he deserves it, just remember him still then," said Terri O'Connor, the late officer's wife, at the time. "I didn't know how today was going to turn out. I didn't know if people would show up at all and I've been assured that he's not forgotten, he's not forgotten, and we got a glimpse of that today. It helps. It helps us get through the hurt a little bit better today."