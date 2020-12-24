FYI Philly's 2020 Year in Review show

2020 FYI Philly Year in Review
What a year it's been...and we have some great stories of perseverance, creativity and optimism to share with you from the year gone by.
Dottie's Serenade Service is going on a national tour
Dottie turns the sidewalk into a stage and your patio into a concert venue.
We met Dottie over the summer when they first launched the Serenade Service.
Dot's life as a music teacher and performer was turned upside down by the pandemic. The serenade service was a way to make ends meet.
Dottie will play just about any song and deliver a special message to friends, family and anyone who needs a little pick-me-up.
Dot has decided to take the show on the road in January, with a road trip to Florida and then across the country to California. The plan is to serenade people along the way.
Dottie's Serenade Service | Facebook | Instagram
Raise a glass to Revivalist Spirits award-winning gins
Revivalist Spirits has built an award-winning menu of gins in Chester County.
Brothers Scott and Don Avellino started the business in 2014.
The distillery is in the scenic town of Elverson inside a historic barn. The award-winning gins include seasonal creations; Equinox for the spring, Summertide in the summer, Harvest in the fall and Solstice in the winter.
They also have a line of whiskeys and ready-to-drink cocktails. And if you are looking for a drink to make over the winter break we shared their Tipsy Apple recipe.
Revivalist Spirits | Facebook | Instagram
350 Warwick Road, Elverson, PA 19520
How to make Revivalist Spirits Tipsy Apple
- 2 ounces of our Revivalist Harvest gin
- Half-ounce of lemon juice
- Half-ounce of ginger syrup
- 3 ounces of local apple cider
Instructions
- Give it a little shake
- Pour over ice
- Garnish with a cinnamon stick and apple
Karen shakes things up for New Year's Eve with her French Martini
Karen Rogers shares one of her favorite recipes to enjoy over the holiday season.
The French martini was something she fell in love with while visiting the French region of Epcot Center at Disney World. She liked it so much she learned how to make it at home.
It's fruity, sweet and super easy to make.
Karen Rogers' French Martini
Ingredients and directions
- 2 ounces of vodka
- 1/2 oz Chambord
- 1 1/2 pineapple juice
- Combine and shake with ice
Ring in the new year with Forsythia's 5-course champagne dinner
Forsythia is known for its high-end French cuisine from James Beard nominee Christopher Kearse.
Since the pandemic, chef Kearse has stuck to the menu, offering takeout, limited delivery and outdoor dining.
For New Year's Eve, the team at Forsythia is offering a special 5-course prix fix dinner with a 4-ounce wine and cocktail pairing for each course of the meal. The meal also includes sparkling wine to officially cheers the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021.
You can order the meal up to December 30.
Forsythia | Facebook | Instagram
233 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19105
Celebrate the holidays with Alicia Vitarelli's Santa Claus-mopolitan
6abc reporter Alicia Vitarelli has a fun drink recipe to help you celebrate the season.
Whether you are ringing in the new year or sitting back to unwind, the Santa Claus-moploitan is a fancy way to bring a little cheer.
Ingredients
- Lime wedge, for rim
- white sanding sugar
- 1 cup vodka
- 1 1/2 cups cranberry juice
- 1/4 cup triple sec
- 1/4 cup fresh lime juice
- 1/2 cup fresh cranberries
- A few sprigs of rosemary
Directions
- Run a lime wedge around each glass then dip in sanding sugar.
- Fill a cocktail shaker with ice then add vodka, cranberry juice, triple sec, and lime juice. Shake until the cocktail shaker is cold.
- Divide drinks between rimmed glasses and add cranberries for garnish.
- Also, place a sprig of rosemary in the glass for a Christmas tree effect.
Warm up your winter with Adam Joseph's Hot Toddy
Adam Joseph shares a recipe that can be made as a cocktail or a mocktail and is the perfect way to warm up in the winter chill.
Adam's Apple Hot Toddy
Ingredients for drink
- 3 1/2 Cups Of Apple Cider
- Orange (halved)
- 1 tsp Orange Zest
- 4 Whole Cloves
- 2 Cinnamon Sticks
- 1/8 tsp Ground Nutmeg
- Apple Brandy/Bourbon/Rum
- 1 Granny Smith Apple
Ingredients for fresh whipped cream
- 1 Cup Cold Heavy Cream
- 2 Tbsp. Confectioners Sugar
- 1 tsp. Vanilla
Instructions:
- In a saucepan add the cider, zest, cinnamon sticks, and nutmeg. Place the 2 cloves in each of the orange halves and add them to the saucepan. Warm to a slow boil. Turn heat down and simmer for 5 minutes.
- While it is simmering, make the homemade whipped cream (store-bought is totally fine). Place all the ingredients in a mixing bowl and start the mixer on low and then gradually raise to high until it forms peaks. Make sure the bowl and heavy cream are nicely chilled before starting.
- Ladle the warm toddy in glass mugs without the cinnamon sticks or oranges. If you chose to add alcohol, this is the time to add a shot or two. I love apple brandy, but rum or bourbon works too. Finish with a dollop of whipped cream and top with a dusting of ground cinnamon. I also love to place a slice of apple on the edge of the mug (or a skewer of diced apples) to highlight the flavor profile of the drink.
Try Ducis Rodgers' dessert recipe for rum cake
Ducis Rodgers shares one of his favorite recipes for the holidays: A special rum cake that promises to kick your year off in the right way.
Easy Double Rum Cake Recipe
Batter Ingredients
- Yellow cake mix package (16 oz)
- Instant vanilla pudding mix (3.5 oz)
- cup Zaya rum (or any dark rum)
- cup water
- cup of canola oil
- 4 large eggs (at room temperature)
- cup chopped pecans
Rum Syrup
- cup sugar
- 1 stick unsalted butter
- cup Zaya rum (or any dark rum)
- cup water
Rum on the Rocks for the Chef
- Zaya Rum on ice
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 325 degrees
- Spray a Bundt pan with non-stick cooking spray and spread the pecans inside.
- Combine cake mix, pudding mix, canola oil, cup of rum and cup of water in a stand mixer. Mix at low speed until combined. Add eggs, one at a time, until well combined.
- Pour batter into Bundt pan and back for 50 to 55 minutes. (If a toothpick comes out clean, the cake is done.)
- When the cake has about 10 minutes to go, begin the rum syrup. In a small saucepan, combine the butter, sugar, cup of rum and cup of water. Bring to a low boil and cook for about 4-to-6 minutes, stirring frequently.
- Once the cake is out of the oven, leave it in the pan. Poke hole throughout with a large fork. Pour the rum syrup over the cake and let sit for 30 minutes. (You want that good stuff to soak in.)
- Invert the Bundt pan onto a serving plate and let it sit for 5 minutes. Pull off the pan and get to eat the caloric goodness!
