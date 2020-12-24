FYI Philly's 2020 Year in Review show

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6268583" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dottie's Serenade Service is turning the sidewalk into a stage and your porch into a concert venue.

How to make Revivalist Spirits Tipsy Apple

2 ounces of our Revivalist Harvest gin

Half-ounce of lemon juice

Half-ounce of ginger syrup

3 ounces of local apple cider

Give it a little shake

Pour over ice

Garnish with a cinnamon stick and apple

2 ounces of vodka

1/2 oz Chambord

1 1/2 pineapple juice

Combine and shake with ice

Lime wedge, for rim

white sanding sugar

1 cup vodka

1 1/2 cups cranberry juice

1/4 cup triple sec

1/4 cup fresh lime juice

1/2 cup fresh cranberries

A few sprigs of rosemary

Run a lime wedge around each glass then dip in sanding sugar.

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice then add vodka, cranberry juice, triple sec, and lime juice. Shake until the cocktail shaker is cold.

Divide drinks between rimmed glasses and add cranberries for garnish.

Also, place a sprig of rosemary in the glass for a Christmas tree effect.

3 1/2 Cups Of Apple Cider

Orange (halved)

1 tsp Orange Zest

4 Whole Cloves

2 Cinnamon Sticks

1/8 tsp Ground Nutmeg

Apple Brandy/Bourbon/Rum

1 Granny Smith Apple

1 Cup Cold Heavy Cream

2 Tbsp. Confectioners Sugar

1 tsp. Vanilla

In a saucepan add the cider, zest, cinnamon sticks, and nutmeg. Place the 2 cloves in each of the orange halves and add them to the saucepan. Warm to a slow boil. Turn heat down and simmer for 5 minutes.

While it is simmering, make the homemade whipped cream (store-bought is totally fine). Place all the ingredients in a mixing bowl and start the mixer on low and then gradually raise to high until it forms peaks. Make sure the bowl and heavy cream are nicely chilled before starting.

Ladle the warm toddy in glass mugs without the cinnamon sticks or oranges. If you chose to add alcohol, this is the time to add a shot or two. I love apple brandy, but rum or bourbon works too. Finish with a dollop of whipped cream and top with a dusting of ground cinnamon. I also love to place a slice of apple on the edge of the mug (or a skewer of diced apples) to highlight the flavor profile of the drink.

Yellow cake mix package (16 oz)

Instant vanilla pudding mix (3.5 oz)

cup Zaya rum (or any dark rum)

cup water

cup of canola oil

4 large eggs (at room temperature)

cup chopped pecans

cup sugar

1 stick unsalted butter

cup Zaya rum (or any dark rum)

cup water

Zaya Rum on ice

Preheat oven to 325 degrees

Spray a Bundt pan with non-stick cooking spray and spread the pecans inside.

Combine cake mix, pudding mix, canola oil, cup of rum and cup of water in a stand mixer. Mix at low speed until combined. Add eggs, one at a time, until well combined.

Pour batter into Bundt pan and back for 50 to 55 minutes. (If a toothpick comes out clean, the cake is done.)

When the cake has about 10 minutes to go, begin the rum syrup. In a small saucepan, combine the butter, sugar, cup of rum and cup of water. Bring to a low boil and cook for about 4-to-6 minutes, stirring frequently.

Once the cake is out of the oven, leave it in the pan. Poke hole throughout with a large fork. Pour the rum syrup over the cake and let sit for 30 minutes. (You want that good stuff to soak in.)

Invert the Bundt pan onto a serving plate and let it sit for 5 minutes. Pull off the pan and get to eat the caloric goodness!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On this week's show, hosts Karen Rogers and Alicia Vitarelli take a trip down memory lane ... FYI Philly style! Check it out Sunday at 5pm at 6abc or Mondays, the day after the show, via your favoirte streaming app.What a year it's been...and we have some great stories of perseverance, creativity and optimism to share with you from the year gone by.Dottie turns the sidewalk into a stage and your patio into a concert venue.We met Dottie over the summer when they first launched the Serenade Service.Dot's life as a music teacher and performer was turned upside down by the pandemic. The serenade service was a way to make ends meet.Dottie will play just about any song and deliver a special message to friends, family and anyone who needs a little pick-me-up.Dot has decided to take the show on the road in January, with a road trip to Florida and then across the country to California. The plan is to serenade people along the way.Revivalist Spirits has built an award-winning menu of gins in Chester County.Brothers Scott and Don Avellino started the business in 2014.The distillery is in the scenic town of Elverson inside a historic barn. The award-winning gins include seasonal creations; Equinox for the spring, Summertide in the summer, Harvest in the fall and Solstice in the winter.They also have a line of whiskeys and ready-to-drink cocktails. And if you are looking for a drink to make over the winter break we shared their Tipsy Apple recipe.350 Warwick Road, Elverson, PA 19520Karen Rogers shares one of her favorite recipes to enjoy over the holiday season.The French martini was something she fell in love with while visiting the French region of Epcot Center at Disney World. She liked it so much she learned how to make it at home.It's fruity, sweet and super easy to make.Forsythia is known for its high-end French cuisine from James Beard nominee Christopher Kearse.Since the pandemic, chef Kearse has stuck to the menu, offering takeout, limited delivery and outdoor dining.For New Year's Eve, the team at Forsythia is offering a special 5-course prix fix dinner with a 4-ounce wine and cocktail pairing for each course of the meal. The meal also includes sparkling wine to officially cheers the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021.You can order the meal up to December 30.233 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 191056abc reporter Alicia Vitarelli has a fun drink recipe to help you celebrate the season.Whether you are ringing in the new year or sitting back to unwind, the Santa Claus-moploitan is a fancy way to bring a little cheer.Adam Joseph shares a recipe that can be made as a cocktail or a mocktail and is the perfect way to warm up in the winter chill.Ducis Rodgers shares one of his favorite recipes for the holidays: A special rum cake that promises to kick your year off in the right way.LOVE ARTS