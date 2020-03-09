Food & Drink

Dock Street Brewery celebrates Women with new IPA

By and Timothy Walton
Dock Street Brewery is celebrating International Women's Day with a new beer.

The American style IPA was brewed with notes of tangerine. It's brewed by women and canned by women and includes a label meant to represent women of all shapes, sizes, beliefs and backgrounds.

The limited release will include about 100 cases and will be sold in both of their brewery locations in South Philadelphia and West Philadelphia.

South Philadelphia
2118 Washington Avenue Philadelphia, PA 19146

West Philadelphia
701 S 50th St, Philadelphia, PA 19143
