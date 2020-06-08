Food & Drink

New ways to get coffee in and around Philadelphia

By Natalie Jason
If the coffee shop scene is all about people gathering, community, and hanging out - how are those businesses surviving through the shutdowns caused by Covid-19?

We stopped by four different spots in the area are doing to stay alive.


La Colombe | Facebook Instagram
130 S. 19th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-563-0860

Green Street Coffee Company | Facebook Instagram

Roastery: 1919 Alter Street, Phila. PA 19146
215-634-9044
Cafe: 1101 Spruce Street, Phila. PA 19107
610-504-3934

Coffee Cream & Dreams | Facebook Instagram

1500 Fairmount Avenue, Phila. PA 19130
267-225-7602
Breaking Grounds | Facebook Instagram | Donate to GoFundMe Campaign
14 White Street, Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
609-267-5353
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfyi phillyfyi food
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia police staff inspector surrenders
Hundreds expected at public viewing for George Floyd today
11 new Pa. COVID-19 cases traced to Jersey shore gatherings
New Zealand has eradicated coronavirus
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Warmer on Tuesday
Temple responds after video shows Philly staff inspector hit student
Democrats kneel at Capitol to honor Floyd, unveil police reform bill
Show More
Gov. Murphy attends rally, vigil for first time over the weekend
Protest held outside commissioner's home after 'Black Lives Matter' comments
SEPTA now requiring riders to wear masks
ShopRite reopens after being looted for 15 hours
Bride, groom join Philly protesters after wedding ceremony
More TOP STORIES News