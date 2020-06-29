Community & Events

TrueLove Seeds sells seeds with a slice of history and culture

By Natalie Jason
Owen Taylor is a seed keeper who was raised around farming and now owns Truelove Seeds.

He operates on private land in Newtown Square, and packs orders from his home office, then sells the seeds via his website.

Taylor specializes in hard-to-find and 'culturally important' seeds, many of which come from small farms around the country - who he supports by giving them half the selling price of their seeds.

He believes in the 'stories of the seeds', connecting them to their cultural history.

Truelove Seeds | Instagram Facebook Podcast
P.O. Box 19775, Philadelphia, PA 19143
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnewtown boroughpridelgbtq pridepride monthfyi philly
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ's indoor shopping malls reopen today
New details revealed in pool drowning deaths of 3
Fauci says COVID-19 vaccine might not get us the herd immunity we need
Woman speaks out after tirade at Trader Joe's store in LA
Iran issues arrest warrant for President Trump
2 historic Philly museums fight to survive
Broadway shutdown extended until January due to coronavirus
Show More
Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana abortion clinic law
AccuWeather: Still Hot, Less Humid Today
2 separate stabbing incidents near homeless encampment in Philadelphia
1 dead, 3 hospitalized after shooting in Kensington
Last day for small businesses impacted by recent unrest to apply for assistance
More TOP STORIES News