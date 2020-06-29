TrueLove Seeds sells seeds with a slice of history and culture

Owen Taylor is a seed keeper who was raised around farming and now owns Truelove Seeds.He operates on private land in Newtown Square, and packs orders from his home office, then sells the seeds via his website.Taylor specializes in hard-to-find and 'culturally important' seeds, many of which come from small farms around the country - who he supports by giving them half the selling price of their seeds.He believes in the 'stories of the seeds', connecting them to their cultural history.P.O. Box 19775, Philadelphia, PA 19143