Food & Drink

Date night spots for beer, wine and coffee

You can grab a friend or that special someone for a Galentine's Day event at South Street's newest dive, hit up Philadelphia's first beer wall in Manayunk or stop by a brand new black-owned coffee shop in Fairmount.

If you're looking to grab drinks on V-Day, we have you covered.

Taps and Bourbon on Terrace | Facebook
177 Markle St, Philadelphia, PA 19127

Wine Dive
1506 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19146

Coffee Cream & Dreams | Facebook
1500 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19130
