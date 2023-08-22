Remember when thousands of people were stranded in the Bahamas in 2017? Well, the ill-fated Fyre Festival might be happening again.

First 100 tickets for FYRE Festival II sold out, convicted founder Billy McFarland announces

SAN FRANCISCO -- Remember when thousands of people were stranded in the Bahamas in 2017?

Well, the ill-fated FYRE Festival might be happening again.

Billy McFarland, the festival's promoter, pleaded guilty to fraud and was sentenced to prison in 2018 as a result of the original botched Fyre Festival.

If you can believe it, the first 100 tickets for Fyre Festival II are already sold out.

The sale date for the next batch has not been announced, but prices will start at $799.

FYRE Festival II is set to take place in the Caribbean at the end of 2024 next year.

All ticket sale revenue will be held in escrow until the final date is announced.