6abc proudly celebrates Philadelphia Soul Sound legends Kenneth Gamble, Leon A. Huff

The Philadelphia duo, American songwriting and production team is credited for innovating and popularizing the Philadelphia Soul Sound music genre also known as "The Sound of Philadelphia".

They formed their own label, Philadelphia International Records, in 1971, writing and producing more than 175 gold and platinum records.

Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of fame in March 2008.

Throughout the 1970s, the two made music that addressed political and social issues faced by the African American community.

In 1990, they won their first Grammy Award for Best R&B Song: Simply Red's cover of the Blue Notes' 1972 hit "If You Don't Know Me by Now".

In 1999, Gamble and Huff were awarded with the Grammy Trustee Award.

Among the most prolific professional songwriters of all time, outputting more than 3,000 songs, with an astounding 86 BMI Pop and R&B Awards.

On September 19, 2005, Gamble and Huff were inducted into the Dance Music Hall of Fame for their outstanding achievements as producers.

On May 20, 2009, they were named BMI Icons at the 57th annual BMI Pop Awards.

In May 2010, they were awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Music from Berklee College of Music.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As part of our celebration of Black excellence, 6abc recognizes the musical achievements of Gamble and Huff, the songwriting and production team responsible for popularizing Philadelphia Soul music.