6abc proudly celebrates Philadelphia Soul Sound legends Kenneth Gamble, Leon A. Huff

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As part of our celebration of Black excellence, 6abc recognizes the musical achievements of Gamble and Huff, the songwriting and production team responsible for popularizing Philadelphia Soul music.

  • The Philadelphia duo, American songwriting and production team is credited for innovating and popularizing the Philadelphia Soul Sound music genre also known as "The Sound of Philadelphia".
  • They formed their own label, Philadelphia International Records, in 1971, writing and producing more than 175 gold and platinum records.
  • Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of fame in March 2008.
  • Throughout the 1970s, the two made music that addressed political and social issues faced by the African American community.



  • In 1990, they won their first Grammy Award for Best R&B Song: Simply Red's cover of the Blue Notes' 1972 hit "If You Don't Know Me by Now".
  • In 1999, Gamble and Huff were awarded with the Grammy Trustee Award.
  • Among the most prolific professional songwriters of all time, outputting more than 3,000 songs, with an astounding 86 BMI Pop and R&B Awards.

  • On September 19, 2005, Gamble and Huff were inducted into the Dance Music Hall of Fame for their outstanding achievements as producers.
  • On May 20, 2009, they were named BMI Icons at the 57th annual BMI Pop Awards.
  • In May 2010, they were awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Music from Berklee College of Music.


