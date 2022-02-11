6abc proudly celebrates Philadelphia Soul Sound legends Kenneth Gamble, Leon A. Huff

- The Philadelphia duo, American songwriting and production team is credited for innovating and popularizing the Philadelphia Soul Sound music genre also known as "The Sound of Philadelphia".
- They formed their own label, Philadelphia International Records, in 1971, writing and producing more than 175 gold and platinum records.
- Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of fame in March 2008.
- Throughout the 1970s, the two made music that addressed political and social issues faced by the African American community.
- In 1990, they won their first Grammy Award for Best R&B Song: Simply Red's cover of the Blue Notes' 1972 hit "If You Don't Know Me by Now".
- In 1999, Gamble and Huff were awarded with the Grammy Trustee Award.
- Among the most prolific professional songwriters of all time, outputting more than 3,000 songs, with an astounding 86 BMI Pop and R&B Awards.
- On September 19, 2005, Gamble and Huff were inducted into the Dance Music Hall of Fame for their outstanding achievements as producers.
- On May 20, 2009, they were named BMI Icons at the 57th annual BMI Pop Awards.
- In May 2010, they were awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Music from Berklee College of Music.
