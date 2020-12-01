VOORHEES, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police said a driver crashed into a gas pump in Voorhees, New Jersey causing a major fuel spill Tuesday morning.
It happened around 5:45 a.m. at the Shell Gas Station on the 1600 block of Evesham Road.
Chopper 6 was over the scene as hazmat crews cordoned off the area.
Officials said approximately 30 gallons of fuel were spilled onto the highway.
So far there are no reports of any injuries.
***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
Driver crashes into pump at Shell Gas Station causing massive fuel spill in Voorhees, New Jersey, police say
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News