Driver crashes into pump at Shell Gas Station causing massive fuel spill in Voorhees, New Jersey, police say

VOORHEES, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police said a driver crashed into a gas pump in Voorhees, New Jersey causing a major fuel spill Tuesday morning.It happened around 5:45 a.m. at the Shell Gas Station on the 1600 block of Evesham Road.Chopper 6 was over the scene as hazmat crews cordoned off the area.Officials said approximately 30 gallons of fuel were spilled onto the highway.So far there are no reports of any injuries.