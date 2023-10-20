Beloved diner in Gloucester County set to close as bridge replacement project gets underway

WESTVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The town of Westville in Gloucester County calls itself the gateway to South Jersey.

For many, the Gateway Diner on Route 47 is as South Jersey as it gets.

"I like the atmosphere and I have a couple special waitresses that I really like," said Kathleen Aurand from Clarksboro, New Jersey.

"Thanksgiving morning, you could drop your turkey off and he would cook it for like four to six hours, and it was like the most tender, best turkey that you were ever gonna get," said Bob Mihlebach from Westville, who reminisced over his eggs and scrapple at the diner's counter.

After this weekend, however, the Gateway Diner will close its doors. The diner posted the news on Facebook on Thursday.

On Friday, customers packed the diner to say goodbye.

"I'm very sad because we've been coming here forever. It's heartbreaking," said Janet Slowey from Deptford, New Jersey.

The diner sits just off the Route 47 bridge, which goes over Big Timber Creek.

The bridge is set to be replaced by the State Department of Transportation.

The project also includes fixes for drainage issues, including elevating the stretch of Route 47.

According to the NJDOT, the state offered to cover relocation costs or buy this property along with another vacant lot.

The owners felt they had no choice but to sell.

"It's a landmark, it's been here since the 40s. It was a small dining car called Joe's #1 Diner Spaghetti House. And then they added this side in the late 60s," said co-owner Dimitrios Frangos.

He runs the diner with his brother and cousin, both named Angelo.

The current owners have run the diner for the past 32 years and soon it will be torn down.

While they say the road and their parking lot were known to flood, they had hoped for a solution that allowed for the diner to stay in its current location.

For now, they're focusing on their customers and the memories they've shared.

"We've had graduation dinners here, gender reveals. Now they're babies and they're growing up here," said Brianna Baylor from Gloucester City, New Jersey.

Baylor brought her young daughter and niece for one last breakfast on Friday morning.

"We appreciate being in their lives," said Frangos. "Them being a part of our lives. Seeing us grow, see our families grow."

The $48 million bridge project is set to begin before the end of the year.

NJDOT says the diner will be demolished to build a drainage basin and utility infrastructure.

The diner's last day will be Sunday.