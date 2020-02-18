AG Shapiro wants Philly towing company shut down for allegedly ripping off customers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is seeking restitution for more than 200 consumers who were towed by George Smith Towing in Philadelphia.The AG says the towing company violated the terms of a previous agreement it had with the attorney general's office."When businesses and individuals make commitments and enter into agreements with my Office, I expect them to deliver on their promises and hit the brakes on their bad behavior," Attorney General Shapiro said. "This settlement was to ensure consumers received restitution for the company's violations and to stop these bad towing practices."The office alleges the towing company failed to accept credit cards, overcharged customers, and towed vehicles from spots where signs were not clearly posted or missing.Shapiro said the Office of Attorney General is asking the court to enter an order revoking the company's towing license, shutting down the business, directing the respondents to pay restitution to harmed consumers, and directing the respondents to pay a civil penalty for violating the AVC.