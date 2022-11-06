Get out the vote groups hold final push before election day

Both get out the vote groups said it's important to make sure people realize the value of their vote.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Different Get Out the Vote organizations hit the streets in Philadelphia Saturday hoping to encourage more people to go to the polls Tuesday.

Indivisible Philadelphia, a group which describes itself as non-partisan, brought an LED bus around South Philadelphia parking lots to attract voters.

"Do you know where to go for your polling place?" volunteer Gloria Gilman asked a shopper. "You have any issues you want to discuss?" she followed.

"Pennsylvania is one of three states that are the swing states that will determine who's in charge whether it's the Republicans or the Democrats," said Gillman. "We want to preserve democracy and that requires people to participate and to vote."

Meanwhile in West Philadelphia, there was a party at the polls in front of Church of Christian Compassion.

"To really celebrate voting, celebrate this election and inspire more people to make sure they're making their voices heard," said Stephanie Young, the executive director of When We All Vote, a non-profit started by Michelle Obama to reach out to voters.

The organization has had 200 events like this during this election season targeting underserved communities.

"These are the communities that need the most outreach. These are the communities that are often left out. These are the communities that sometimes don't have presidential or congressional presence consistently," said Young.

One of the reasons organizers chose this church for the block party is it's also a polling place so neighbors who came out could get familiar with the location before voting on Tuesday.

Both get out the vote groups said it's important to make sure people realize the value of their vote.