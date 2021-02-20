Plane experiencing engine trouble drops gigantic debris in Colorado yard, lands safely

Another photo of debris from a home off Elmwood in @broomfield. pic.twitter.com/VXEHEMpeDD — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) February 20, 2021

BROOMFIELD, Colo. -- A plane experienced engine trouble while flying Saturday dropped debris in several Colorado neighborhoods, officials said.Police in Broomfield, a city about 20 miles north of Denver, release a photograph of a circular, automobile-sized piece of debris next to a local house.Authorities told ABC News the debris came from United Flight 328, which departed from Denver around 12:15 p.m. local time and was headed to Honolulu. The engine issue was noted around 1:30 p.m., so the plane turned around and landed safety back in Denver.No injuries were reported from the flight or debris.A Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board investigation is underway.This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.