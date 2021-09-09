Philadelphia Eagles

You can add a bobblehead of Eagles superfan Giovanni to your collection

$5 from every bobblehead sold will go to Giovanni and the Ertz Family Foundation.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One of the Philadelphia Eagles' biggest fans will soon have a special limited edition bobblehead to add to his collection - and you can add it to yours, too.

Giovanni Hamilton is getting his own collectible thanks to the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

The 13-year-old from Muncy, Pennsylvania suffers from the rare genetic disorder Schwartz-Jampel Syndrome, which causes skeletal abnormalities and severe muscle stiffness; it has led to numerous surgeries, but Giovanni hasn't let that slow him down.

He's known for his love of former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and welcoming famous names to his podcast "Philly Sports with Giovanni" - including our very own Jamie Apody.

Here's the official description of the collectible:

Standing on a circular base bearing his name, the smiling Giovanni bobblehead, sporting a green mohawk, is wearing a green T-shirt that says "Philly Strong" across the chest, khaki shorts and green shoes. He is holding a football in his right hand and giving the No. 1 signal with his left hand. Each bobblehead will be individually numbered to 2,021 and they are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum's Online Store. The bobbleheads are $25 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order and are expected to ship in December.

Each Giovanni bobblehead will be individually numbered to 2,021.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum



The Hall of Fame will be donating $5 from every bobblehead sold with half going to Giovanni and the other half to the charity of Giovanni's choice - the Ertz Family Foundation.

"It means a lot to me to have a bobblehead, and I never thought I would have a bobblehead that looks like me. I am happy to help the Ertz Foundation help kids in Philadelphia and love what they are doing for the city," Giovanni said in a press release from the Hall of Fame. "I really want to thank the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum for making a bobblehead of me. This is the coolest thing ever."

