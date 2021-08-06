Jamie Apody is special guest on Eagles superfan's podcast

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Local Philadelphia Eagles super fan Giovanni Hamilton has a podcast through Eagles Unfiltered called 'Philly Sports with Giovanni.'
On Friday, 13-year-old Giovanni asked Action News sports reporter Jamie Apody to talk Eagles training camp.
She called him her favorite podcaster and said she was honored and thrilled.
Giovanni is a mega-sports fan and presented her with the big question: What do you think about Jalen Hurts?
"I really like him," Apody said. "I really like what he's been saying so far. I like the fact that he doesn't really care that he hasn't been the starter yet."
Giovanni, who was also at training camp, agreed.
RELATED: Philadelphia Eagles fans allowed back inside Lincoln Financial Field under new COVID-19 guidelines
"He was the first one on the field," he said. "I just came out of that refreshed. I trust his ability to get out of the pocket and make plays."
Giovanni has had Hurts on his podcast along with Chris Long, Zach Ertz, and many others.
Giovanni suffers from a rare disease, which has led to more than 15 surgeries.
He's so inspiring and knows his sports!
Click here to listen to the whole podcast.
