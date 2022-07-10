hit and run

'Do the right thing': Neighbors call on hit-and-run driver to turn self in after Girard Avenue crash

Police say they are searching for a blue or gray Ford F-150 with Pennsylvania tags ZTX6169.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Neighbors are speaking out after an 11-year-old boy was seriously injured Thursday in Philadelphia. A manhunt remains underway for the driver.

Police say the 11-year-old boy was crossing Girard Avenue in the crosswalk with his mother when he was hit by a pickup truck. The boy was reportedly on his way to a variety store.

"He was hit with such force his body was launched 50 feet where he landed on Girard Avenue," said Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The driver of the truck fled the scene after the crash, police said.

"He's a kid, do the right thing. Girard Avenue is a raceway. Everyone tries to beat the lights, run up on median all the time," said Darlene Harris, who lives nearby.

Small said officers found the boy lying on the highway, suffering from severe trauma to his head, arms, legs and body.

The boy was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. On Saturday night, police said the boy remains in extremely critical condition with several broken bones and a head injury.

"His mother or whoever, she was crying, there was baggage. I guess she had a shopping bag and there was stuff all over, littered all over the ground," recalled Romaine McClary of Parkside.

Residents say the child lives in the area.

Police say they are searching for a blue or gray Ford F-150 with Pennsylvania tags ZTX6169.

The driver is described as a white male in his 60s who was wearing glasses, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
